DURGAPUR STEEL FACTORY MISHAP TWO INJURED WORKERS SUCCUMB AT HOSPITAL THREE CRITICAL

Durgapur: Two workers who were received serious burn injuries after molten hot iron spilled out of a private iron and steel factory in the Ghutgariya Industrial belt of Barajora in Bankura area of West Bengal on Tuesday succumbed to their injuries, officials said. The mishap took place at a private sponge iron factory in Ghutghutia in Bankura's Barjora which left 15 workers with severe burns due to hot molten iron.

Among them, 14 injured workers were referred to a private hospital in Bidhan Nagar, Durgapur after being admitted to the Barjora Super Specialty Hospital. Chief Medical Officer of Durgapur Private Hospital Dr Durgadas Roy said that two of the injured workers died at the hospital late on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aziz (40 years) and Ramesh Kumar (38 years) hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Samastipur areas respectively.

Dr Roy said that the rest of the injured are being monitored by a medical team adding three more people are in critical condition. The families of the victims started thronging the hospital in Durgapur since Wednesday morning amid a pall of gloom. The accident took place on Tuesday when the hot molten iron tied to the iron chain of the crane fell on the workers after the chain of the crane snapped.

After the accident, Barajora MLA Alok Mukherjee rushed to the Barajora Hospital to see the victims. Block Development Officer and SDO of Barajora also reached the private hospital in Durgapur to oversee the treatment of the injured.