WEST BENGAL 15 FACTORY WORKERS SUFFER BURN INJURIES AS MOLTEN HOT IRON SPILLS OVER THEM

Durgapur: As many as 15 workers were seriously injured, among which five are critical when molten hot iron spilled out of a private iron and steel factory in the Ghutgariya Industrial belt of Barajora in Bankura on Tuesday. The injured were first taken to Barajora Super Specialty Hospital. Later, with their condition worsening, 14 of them were brought to a private hospital here.

Barajora MLA Alok Mukherjee reached the Barajora Hospital after receiving the news. "It is an unfortunate incident. Factory authorities took quick action. Many of the workers are in critical condition. I wish them a speedy recovery. We are with the workers," Mukherjee said. The explosion took place in the blast furnace section on Tuesday around 11 am. Fourteen people were admitted to a private hospital in Durgapur around 1 pm.

According to hospital sources, the condition of eight of them is critical. BDO and SDO of Barajora reached the private hospital of Durgapur to oversee the treatment of the injured. Durgapur private hospital chief medical officer Durga Das Roy said, "Out of the 14 people, who have been brought, the condition of eight is critical. We have already formed a medical team. We have started providing treatment to the injured."

Barajora police station IC Arnab Guha said, "The incident was unfortunate. The hot metal slipped and fell on the workers. I know the condition of five people is critical. The rest suffered burn injuries in different parts of their bodies. The police are at the scene. The factory authorities arranged medical treatment quickly."