Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday quashed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's plea to defer 'rally for harmony' led by West Bengal Chief Minister on January 22, the day when Ram Mandir consecration is scheduled. It, however, directed the state government to ensure that the rally does not cause any problem for the common people.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam warned that if there is any unrest, the concerned political parties will be held responsible. "The march announced by the state government on January 22 will cause problems in normal public life. Therefore, the High Court has directed to ensure that such marches do not cause any problem to the people," the Chief Justice said adding, "Such cases are very common in this state."

On the other hand, the Advocate General, appearing for the state, said that 35 applications have been received for holding such functions in Kolkata. The Chief Justice mentioned that since the Ram Mandir inauguration is scheduled on the same date, the state government should ensure that no inflammatory remarks are made on the occasion and peace prevails.

The court further observed that police should not allow any procession without prior permission and clearly define the route of the processions. The police would have to ensure that every application mentions the procession route, court added.