CALCUTTA HC GRANTS PROTECTION TO ED OFFICERS IN SANDESHKHALI CASE

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on proceedings in an FIR against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers who went to search the properties of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali on January 5. The ED moved the court praying for quashing of the FIR lodged at the Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district against its officials, claiming that false allegations were foisted against them.

In the FIR, one Didar Baksh Molla accused the ED officials of theft, beating of people and outraging modesty of women when they went to raid Sheikh's house on January 5.Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered an interim stay on proceedings in connection with the FIR till March 31.

Earlier in the day, another single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta verbally directed that no coercive action can be taken till Monday against the ED officials involved in the raid. The ED has stated that three of its officers were injured and their belongings were snatched in an attack on them at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5. The attack happened when they to Sheikh's house for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.