London: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met his British counterpart Grant Shapps and held "fruitful discussions" on a wide range of issues related to defence cooperation, security and also on enhancing defence industrial cooperation. Singh's visit comes after a gap of 22 years, with the last one by an Indian defense minister to the UK dating back to January 2002.

"Had an excellent meeting with UK Defence Minister, Mr. Grant Shapps. We reviewed the full range of India-UK defence relations. We had fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation, security and also on enhancing defence industrial cooperation," Singh said in a post on X.

Shapps stressed that the relationship between UK and India is not transactional, instead both countries are natural partners with many commonalities and shared goals, the Indian Ministry of Defence said of the meeting described as "very warm" with a fruitful exchange of ideas.

Singh noted with appreciation the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. The bilateral meeting was followed by the signing of two agreements an MoU on conduct of bilateral international cadet exchange programme, and a Letter of Arrangement between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on defence collaboration in research and development.

These documents will provide impetus to the people-to-people exchanges particularly among the youth, and larger area of defence research collaboration between the two countries, the ministry noted. Shapps greeted Singh for a ceremonial Guard of Honour welcome at Horse Guards Parade in the heart of Whitehall, the UK government headquarters, before he was invited to inspect the special parade in Hindi. The ceremonial parade by the British Army's Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards and the Band of the Irish Guards was made up of 48 rank and file members in their regimental colours.

"At the request of the UK Secretary of State for Defence, The Right Honourable Grant Shapps, Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, immaculate in their athol grey greatcoats and black bearskin caps, presented a Guard of Honour on Horse Guards Parade for Rajnath Singh, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

The Captain of the Guard, Captain Zacharias Faja, invited the Indian Defence Minister to inspect the Guard of Honour in Hindi, showing the ultimate respect to the esteemed visitor, the statement noted. Framed by the Old Admiralty building on one side, No. 10 Downing Street on the other, and with a clear view of Buckingham Palace, the regiments represented on iconic parade grounds were among the most historic in the British Army and have a reputation for their dual role excellence in combat operations and ceremonial duties for almost 400 years.

India is an equal partner for the UK, and that friendship is highly valued, as today's Guard of Honour testifies, the MoD said. India and the UK are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries. That shared vision is for revitalised and dynamic connections between our people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves the lives and livelihoods of our citizens; enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy and health that acts as a global force for good, it said.

The ministry said the countries are working together under the Defence Consultative Group, embarking on a new, ambitious Strategic Collaborative Partnership on research, innovation, technology and industry to develop transformational defence and security capabilities to tackle common threats and the operational challenges of the future.

"Visits like this help to increase understanding about our shared military capabilities, objectives and priorities, all of which are vital for a stronger UK-India strategic partnership, it added. Earlier, Singh began his UK tour with a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square in central London. Accompanied by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and members of his delegation, Singh paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the memorial which dates back to the 20th century.

The iconic sculpture of Gandhi in a meditative pose is the site of annual Gandhi Jayanti and Martyr's Day commemorations by members of the Indian diaspora, some of whom had gathered in the square to interact with the minister. Ninth January is a symbolic date from the perspective of Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915, which is commemorated in the form of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in India, marking the rich contribution of the Overseas Indian community towards the development of the country, noted the Indian Ministry of Defence.

Later on Tuesday, Singh visited Ambedkar Museum in north London to pay tributes to the Dalit rights activist and architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, before offering prayers at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, known as Neasden Temple in London.

Singh, accompanied by a Ministry of Defence delegation of senior officials from DRDO, Service Headquarters, Department of Defence, and Department of Defence Production, arrived in London on Monday night on a three-day visit. Besides a dialogue with Shapps, he is expected to call on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and hold a meeting with Foreign Secretary David Cameron.