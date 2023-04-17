AMIT SHAH CONSPIRING TO DISLODGE BENGAL GOVT MAMATA BANERJEE

Kolkata West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was conspiring to dislodge the elected government in the State Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat a combative Trinamool Congress TMC supremo asked under which law Shah was speaking about dislodging the State GovernmentEarlier the Union Home Minister at a party rally in West Bengal s Birbhum district said that if BJP gets 35 seats in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections then the Mamata government will fall before 2025 indicating that her government will not complete a full fiveyear term Shah also said that no matter how much Mamamata tries she will not be able to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the next Chief Minister of West BengalAccusing the Union Home Minister of violating the constitutional norm Mamata asked how can he claim to dislodge the TMC government if BJP gets 35 seats in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha election The Home Minister has violated constitutional norms Instead of ensuring the country s safety he is hatching conspiracies said Mamata She also asked under which law Shah was speaking about dislodging the State government Is the Constitution being changed said Mamata adding that Shah has no moral right to continue in the post of the Union Home Minister after making such remarksAlso ReadGive BJP 35 seats Mamata Govt will fall before 2025 says Amit ShahShe demanded a fullfledged investigation into the Pulwama terror attack case We respect the Indian Army and are proud of their sacrifice We want a full investigation into the Pulwama case she saidShe also came down heavily on the Centre for increasing violence in Bengal 151 teams were sent to deal with postelection violence Our party leaders were framed in false cases Now I am appalled by the violence created in Ramnavami recently In Bengal when something happens that is not directly related to the government a central team is sent but in the case of Jammu and Kashmir how many central teams were sent to the incident where the jawans were killed asked Mamata