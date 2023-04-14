SuriWest Bengal Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress TMC government in West Bengal Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said urged the people of the State to give BJP 35 out of the 42 seats in Bengal to the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections claiming that if they did so the TMC government will collapse before the next Assembly election scheduled to be held in 2025 Shah was addressing a party rally in Suri in the Birbhum district of West Bengal The Union Home Minister also urged the West Bengal voters to ensure that Narendra Modi once again becomes the Prime Minister Referring to the BJP s tally in the last Assembly election in Bengal Shah said that the people of the State have blessed BJP with 77 seats which is a big responsibility of the saffron party Interestingly during a party meeting in Kolkata in 2021 Shah had set a target of 200 seats for the BJP in the State however the party managed to bag only 77 seats as the TMC spearheaded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed to power in the State for the third time with a massive mandate of 211 seats Bring BJP to power in 2024 and this government will collapse before 2025 Shah added Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Shah said that BJP is the only force that can oust the Trinamool Congress TMC from power The only way to stop the crimes of DidiBhaipo Mamata and Abhishek is to bring BJP to power Only BJP can stop illegal immigration cow smuggling and corruption Shah said in an aggressive mannerAlso read Amit Shah urges people to visit India s first village Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh Shah slammed the TMC government over the recent violence during Ram Navami He said that these sorts of incidents will not happen if the saffron party comes to power and blamed the TMC government for the unrest witnessed in Howrah and Rishra The Ram Navami violence took place because of Mamata Banerjee governments appeasement policies Bring BJP to power and nobody will ever have the courage to attack Ram Navami rallies said Amit Shah