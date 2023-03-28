Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district is set to host the first G20 summit in the state from March 28 to March 30. Principal scientific advisors of G20 countries reached Pantnagar airport in Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday morning to attend the summit.

According to official sources, the guests were welcomed at the Airport according to the Kumaoni culture of Uttarakhand. The entire airport was decked up to depict the culture of Uttarakhand. Sources said that foreign delegates were introduced to the culture and art of Uttarakhand at the airport reception and artists performed the Choliya dance of Kumaon at the airport for the guests.

The artists have also made the G20 logo out of colorful rice. National flags of around 20 countries have also been put up at the airport. After the welcome, the foreign guests were escorted to the hotel Radisson Blu in Rudrapur by luxury mini buses. The delegates will have lunch there which will include traditional dishes of Uttarakhand like Mutwe ki Roti and Bhang ki Chutney along with other food items. After lunch, the guests will leave for Ramnagar to attend the summit, sources added.

Sources further said that the culture of Uttarakhand has also been carved out on the walls along the road to expose the culture and traditions of Uttarakhand to foreign guests. Security has been beefed up in the area in view of the summit and all arrangements are in place.

Police and security agencies are mounting high vigil amid threats from Khalistani supporters to disrupt the proceedings of the G20. A mock drill was also performed by the security forces at the venue on Monday evening and the alertness of the forces were put to test in case of any untoward incident.