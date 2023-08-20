Uttarkashi: At least seven persons were killed and and 22 injured were injured after a private bus fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday. The rescue operation for passengers, who is still stuck inside the bus, is underway. The injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital. The bus was carrying 33 passengers from Gangotri Dham to Uttarkashi.

The incident took place around 4pm on Sunday. Uttarkashi district disaster management officer, Devendra Patwal said, “Seven were killed and 27 others were injured after the bus carrying 35 passengers fell into the gorge near Gangani on the Gangotri national highway. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.”

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team with the help of police were carrying out the rescue operation, he said. The identities of the deceased and injured were being ascertained. The bus was carrying pilgrims belonging to Gujarat.

Also read: Rajasthan: Six family members killed in Bolero-tanker collision