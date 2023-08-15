Phalodi (Rajasthan): Six members of the same family were killed in a devastating road collision that occurred near the Kalran village along the Phalodi-Jaisalmer highway on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, a Bolero vehicle, carrying the family members, collided with a stationary tanker, resulting in a fatal outcome. While five individuals died on the spot, another one succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a nearby hospital.

Another individual, who sustained severe injuries, identified as Abde Khan, is currently receiving medical care at the Phalodi Hospital, while a woman injured in the accident was referred to Jodhpur for treatment. However, she passed away while being taken to the hospital in Jodhpur, another senior police official said.

Also read: Karnataka: 4 of a family killed in road accident

The police have identified the deceased as Sarifo (56), Sair Khan (66), Khatoon (50), Aladin(60), Emja (72) and Inayat (40). Phalodi Police officer, Om Prakash Vishnoi said, "The mishap took place when members of the family from Juneja Dhani, were returning from a visit to relatives residing in Bandhewa, Pokaran, who had recently returned from the Haj pilgrimage. While they were returning, their Bolero collided with the stationary tanker."

As soon as the information about the incident was received, District Collector Jasmeet Sandhu and Superintendent of Police Vineet Bansal reached the spot. They assured that the kin of the deceased would be given financial assistance.

Also read: Four Gujarat residents killed, one injured in car-trolley collision in Haryana