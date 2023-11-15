Rudraprayag: On the auspicious occasion of the Bhaiya Dooj festival, the sacred Kedarnath Dham and Yamunotri Dham marked the commencement of its winter break with elaborate rituals performed at the propitious moment.

The symbolic Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath departed from the temple premises, adhering to age-old rituals, destined for its winter abode at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath—a revered seat for the winter worship of Baba Kedar. As the doors of Baba Kedar were ceremoniously sealed, the Kedar valley resonated with the chants of "Har Har Mahadev".

This event also signals the approaching conclusion of the Chardham Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage encompassing Gangotri Dham, which saw its doors close earlier in the week. The process of sealing the doors of Kedarnath Dham unfolded amid the soul-stirring melodies of the Indian Army Band.

The closure, effective for the next six months, took place at 8 am, shutting the gates of the 11th Jyotirlinga of Lord Ashutosh. The subsequent departure of the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath marked the beginning of the winter phase during which devotees will revere Baba Kedar at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

After the closure, it is believed that Baba Kedar enters a six-month meditative state. Rituals included the removal of adornments from the Swayambhu Shivalinga, followed by the priest giving the Shivalinga a samadhi form using local dry flowers, Brahma Kamal, Kumja, and ashes in the presence of Kedarnath Rawal Bhimashankar Linga.

The entire process was carried out under the supervision of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay. Officials from the District Administration, Police Administration, Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh, and members of the Teerth Purohit Society were in attendance along with more than two-and-a-half thousand pilgrims for the closing event.

Devotees experienced the divine atmosphere with echoes of 'Jai Shri Kedar' and 'Om Namah Shivay' resonating through Kedar Ghati. At 6.30 pm, the Samadhi Puja concluded in the sanctum sanctorum, followed by the closure of the smaller temples within the Sabha Mandap. The south and east gates of the Kedarnath temple were sequentially sealed at 8.30 pm, accompanied by a Bhandara organised by the Indian Army, ITBP, and donors for the pilgrims.