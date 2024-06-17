Senior BJP Leader Bhanuprakash Dies of Heart Attack During Protest Against Petro Hike

Shimoga/Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former MLC MB Bhanuprakash from Shimoga district passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. He suffered a heart attack while participating in a protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Despite immediate medical attention at Max Hospital, Bhanuprakash could not be revived.

Bhanuprakash entered politics in 1999 from the Gajanur Zilla Panchayat constituency. He served as a member of the BJP Legislative Council in 2013 and later held various significant positions within the party, including State BJP Vice-President and Shimoga District BJP President. He was known for his dedication and hard work, managing election duties and campaigning for party candidates, including BY Raghavendra in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Dr. Manjunath, a cardiologist at Max Hospital, stated that Bhanuprakash's heart had likely stopped for over 10-15 minutes before arriving at the hospital, making recovery difficult. Despite attempts to revive him with DC shock and medication, he did not respond to treatment.

Prominent BJP leaders, including former Chief Ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, expressed their condolences, acknowledging Bhanuprakash's unwavering commitment to the party. They noted that his dedication and hard work until his last moments were commendable and his death represents an irreparable loss to the BJP.

Bhanuprakash's funeral will be held in his hometown Mathur this evening. Party leaders and colleagues have extended their sympathies to his family, wishing them strength during this difficult time. The BJP mourns the loss of a loyal and dedicated leader whose contributions will be remembered.

Read more: Bihar BJP leader killed in police lathicharge in Patna, alleges party; Admin says 'no injury marks'