Dehradun: Kedarnath temple is once again mired in controversy. This time it is over a viral photograph of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, chief of Bageshwar Dham at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Questions are being raised as to how he got the photograph clicked despite the restrictions on photography.

The Congress has slammed the BJP government saying while on one hand the government announces strict rules and regulations for the common people, on the other hand leaders associated with BJP and their associates are enjoying all relaxations. The party criticised the government for allowing BJP leaders to get photographed in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple.

Clicking photographs and shooting videos are not allowed inside the temple. An instruction stating "photography is banned in sanctum sanctorum" is displayed on a board on the main gate of Kedarnath temple. Despite this, a photograph has gone viral on social media wherein Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is seen worshiping in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham.

Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said that first 200 kg gold goes missing from the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath and now BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya posted a photograph of Kedarnath sanctum sanctorum. "It seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is above all rules and regulations because Modi's video was shot in the Kedarnath sanctum sanctorum. Now, BJP is giving VVIP treatment to people like Pandit Dhirendra Shastri by allowing him to take videos and photos inside the temple.

Dasauni alleged that the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee is sitting with its eyes closed and sought an answer from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. "This shows how BJP is using religion and God to further its political gains."