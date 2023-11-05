AMID BUSY ELECTION CAMPAIGNING RAHUL ON 3 DAY KEDARNATH VISIT

Dehradun: Taking a break from busy election campaigning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in Kedarnath on a three-day visit during which he also offered prayers at the holy shrine. The Congress leader arrived at Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant airport and from here he left for Kedarnath, where he will stay for next three days.

After his arrival on Sunday afternoon at the airport here, he was received by party leaders. He offered his prayers at the Kedarnath temple. For the Congress leader, the Garhwal guest house has been booked and he will return on November 7. This will be for the first time that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Kedarnath for three days.