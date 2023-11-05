Amid busy election campaigning, Rahul on 3-day Kedarnath visit
Published: 2 hours ago
Dehradun: Taking a break from busy election campaigning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in Kedarnath on a three-day visit during which he also offered prayers at the holy shrine. The Congress leader arrived at Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant airport and from here he left for Kedarnath, where he will stay for next three days.
'जय बाबा केदारनाथ'— Congress (@INCIndia) November 5, 2023
आज उत्तराखंड के बाबा केदारनाथ धाम में @RahulGandhi जी ने बाबा केदार के दर्शन किए और देश की सुख-शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/fdrFxfzB5J
After his arrival on Sunday afternoon at the airport here, he was received by party leaders. He offered his prayers at the Kedarnath temple. For the Congress leader, the Garhwal guest house has been booked and he will return on November 7. This will be for the first time that Rahul Gandhi will stay in Kedarnath for three days.
Earlier this year, he had stayed at Amritsar's Golden Temple and offered his services at the gurdwara. He had also cleaned the shoes and temple premises. The surprise three day visit of Rahul Gandhi during the election campaigning has given fuel to the fire to debate on soft Hindutva of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi had trekked to the holy Kedarnath shrine in April 2015 and said that he paid tribute to the victims of the 2013 Kedarnath floods. (IANS)