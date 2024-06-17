ETV Bharat / state

Irfan Leaves Eid Prayers To Join Rescue Operation After Kanchanjungha Express Accident

By ETV Bharat English Team

Jun 17, 2024

Mohammad Irfan left his Eid prayers midway to save people after hearing about Kanchanjungha Express accident. ETV Bharat's Subhadeep Roy Nandi reports from the spot.

Train derails after collision in Jalpaiguri (ETV Bharat Picture)

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: It was 8:05 am and Eid prayers were in full swing when a loud noise shocked all. It was heard that two coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express had derailed after colliding with a goods train.

Mohammad Irfan, who had gathered for the prayers, left midway on hearing the news. He ran to Rangapani station in the Phansidewa area without bothering about anything. Risking his life, he jumped to rescue the passengers stuck in the train.

Irfan was among the 50 locals who had rushed to the spot to rescue passengers of the terrible train accident in Maynaguri (now Rangapani). These locals turned to be the 'Messiah' or messenger of God.

Irfan said, "We were performing Eid prayers in the morning when we suddenly heard a loud noise. We ran to the station and saw the derailed train. Around 20-25 people were with me at the spot. We pulled out the bodies of the guard and the driver from the train. Many passengers were stuck inside the compartments. We rescued as many people as we could."

According to eyewitnesses, the police and RPF arrived at the spot later. The locals helped the rescue teams in saving as many people as possible. The passengers were confused as to how to come out of the train, they said.

The locals helped these passengers to the nearby bus stops and railway station on motorbikes. Separate trains were arranged by the Railways for the passengers and they were taken to New Jalpaiguri station.

Earlier too after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train accident at Domhani in Maynaguri, the local people had carried out rescue operations along with the police and district administration.

Darjeeling parliamentarian Raju Bista praised the local rescuers.

15 Dead, 60 Injured As Goods Train Rams Sealdah-Bound Kanchanjungha Express From The Rear

