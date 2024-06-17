Ramoji Rao: Former ETV Employees Perform 'Dasha' Rituals in Memory of Media Magnate

Dasha rituals performed in memory of media tycoon late Ramoji Rao (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : Former employees of ETV Odia news channel paid emotional tributes to media mogul Ramoji Rao, Founder of the Ramoji Group of Companies. The former employees performed a purification 'Dasha' ritual in memory of late Ramoji Rao by immersing themselves in Bindu Sagar as a tribute to the departed soul.

The act of reverence by the former employees of ETV Odia resonated with the sentiments of many former associates of the ETV Network. The Dasha ritual was held on Monday morning. They said that this was a way for them to pay their respects and acknowledge the profound impact Ramoji Rao had on them and on the Indian media landscape.

"Ramoji Rao was a visionary who redefined Indian media," shared Pravakar Dalai and Dinabhanjan Panda, former employees of ETV Odia, as they paid tributes. "He ushered in a new era of news & entertainment programming, print, television, & digital platforms across the board. His demise has left a void not just in the Telugu media industry but in the entire media landscape of India," they said.

Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao, a name that became synonymous with media excellence, was the visionary founder of several leading institutions. These include the widely circulated Telugu daily Eenadu, the multilingual television network ETV, Ramoji Film City – the world's largest integrated film studio complex – and ETV Bharat, a robust multilingual digital media platform.

Ramoji Rao, who passed away on June 8th in Hyderabad at the age of 87, left behind a remarkable legacy of innovation and unwavering dedication to high-quality journalism and entertainment. His contributions to the Indian media industry will be remembered for generations to come.