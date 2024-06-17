JNU-Jahangir National University trailer Out: Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke's Film Explores Student Politics

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Jahangir National University (JNU) unveiled its trailer on June 17. Slated to release on June 21, 2024, following the green light from the Censor Board, this cinematic venture boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Urvashi Rautela, Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashami Desai, Sonnalli Seygall, Atul Pandey and Kunj Anand.

Helmed by Vinay Sharma and bankrolled by Pratima Datta, JNU promises to delve into the intricate and often contentious world of student politics where ideological differences and power struggles come to the fore. The recently released trailer, shared by Zee Music Company on YouTube, offers a glimpse into the narrative, which revolves around the clash of opposing ideologies on the JNU campus.

At the heart of the story is Sourabh Sharma, a small-town student portrayed by Siddharth Bodke, who finds himself at the centre of a whirlpool of conflicting ideologies. As Sourabh navigates the complexities of student politics, he seeks guidance and support from Akhilesh Pathak, affectionately referred to as 'baba', to challenge the dominant leftist ideology within the institution.

Alongside his ideological battles, Sourabh also finds love and solace in Richa, who becomes his life partner and a pillar of strength in his struggles. As Sourabh rises through the ranks of student politics, winning elections and assuming leadership roles, he vehemently opposes what he perceives as anti-national agendas propagated by the left-wing students.

The film captures pivotal moments in Sourabh's journey, including his election as joint secretary in 2014, where he disrupts the established order dominated by the left wing and subsequent clashes over fee hikes and ideological differences. With its thought-provoking narrative and talented ensemble cast, JNU is poised to spark important conversations about the role of ideology in shaping our educational institutions.