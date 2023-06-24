Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : In a heart-wrenching incident at the Doiwala police station of the Dehradun district, a person named Jitendra Sahni, living in Keshavpuri here, strangled and killed his two innocent girls. The daughters whom the father killed include the 3-year-old daughter Aanchal and the one-and-a-half-year-old Anisa.

After killing both the innocent girls, the accused fled from the house. The police are on the lookout to nab him. The police said that when the police team reached the spot, it was found that the accused Jitendra Sahni, who originally resided in Bihar and now residing in Keshavpuri Basti, had killed his two innocent daughters. Whether he has eliminated his daughters considering them as a hurdle for his remarriage is under investigation, sources said.

The reason behind the murders is being ascertained. An investigation is being done by registering a case against the accused. The grandmother of both girls often used to inquire about their condition. Even on Friday late evening, the grandmother of the girls had come to their house to inquire about the well-being of her granddaughters.

Also Read : Woman kills son for disclosing her "illicit ties" in Karnataka's Belagavi; four persons held

When she knocked at the door, there was no answer. After this, the grandmother opened the door and went inside. She screamed after seeing the inside scene and immediately raised an alarm. Following this, the people gathered around and informed the police.

As per sources, the wife of the accused had married a relative living in Keshavpuri and she had left the house. The accused was living in the house with his mother and the two girls for the past one and a half years. The accused was in the process of getting married for the second time. This family used to work as labourers. At the same time, the police have taken the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem. A team has been formed to nab the accused.