Belagavi (Karnataka): A woman was arrested and sent to jail on Friday for killing his 21-year-old son in Rayabhaga town in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said. Prime accused Sudha Bhosle along with six others was involved in hatching a conspiracy and eliminating his son.

Belgavi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Patil said, "Four persons were arrested including the prime accused Sudha Bhosle. Of the three accused, one was a juvenile. The other arrested persons have been identified as Vaishali Suleen Mane, Gautam Sunil Mane, and a juvenile. They were produced before the court on Friday."

Speaking to reporters the SP said, "On May 28, Hariprasad, age 21, died while sleeping at home. The case was initially treated as a natural death. But the relatives of the deceased became suspicious and filed a case at the Rayabhaga police station. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Sudha Bhosle, the deceased's mother, had killed her son Hariprasad Bhosle. Vaishali Suleena Mane and Gautam Sunil Mane along with a juvenile were taken into custody for assisting the prime accused."

Prime accused Sudha Bhosle had a quarrel with her husband Santosh Bhosle about six months back. Thereafter, she started living in separate accommodations. Hariprasad was staying with his mother Sudha. Hariprasad was passing on illicit ties of her mother to his father and other relatives. When Sudha knew about it, she warned her son to desist from such things. On several occasions, Hariprasad also had arguments with his mother.

Fed up with this, Sudha to get rid of her son, hatched a plot to eliminate him. "On May 28, Hariprasad was strangled to death while sleeping at home. After that Sudha called up her husband Santosh and relatives and told them that Hariprasad suffered a heart attack and died while sleeping," the SP quoting the prime accused.

''During the grilling, the prime accused Sudha confessed her crime. The post-mortem report revealed a fatal injury mark on the deceased's neck. The deceased was strangulated to death. A total of seven persons were involved in the crime. Out of which four people, including a juvenile, have been arrested. The minor will be produced before the juvenile justice board,'' the SP added.

