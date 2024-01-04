VARANASI MARKET IN FESTIVE MOOD AHEAD OF RAM TEMPLE INAUGURATION

Varanasi: Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, a market in Kashi is in a festive mood selling various symbolic dresses and other items of Hinduism with the traders working overtime to meet the orders, sources said. The inauguration of Ram temple is scheduled to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Ruling BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad are busy in preparations. Along with organizing religious events related to Lord Shri Ram in every house, there are also preparations going on to take out processions, Kalash Yatra and bike rallies through the streets and reciting Ramayana. A mega market in Raja Darwaza area of Varanasi is a world in itself where the preparations for the inauguration of Ram temple are going on in full swing with the sale of various items for celebrating the temple.

The demand for goods is so huge that traders are stuck with their old orders and are refusing to entertain new orders. Parimal Goyal, a trader at the market said that they were eyeing the trade on the occasion of Republic Day. “But this time since November itself, due to the inauguration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, we have got big orders for various items. Everything from small flags to big flags are also being sold. There is a huge demand for flags with pictures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shri Ram written on them,” Parimal said.

Along with the coronation of Lord Shri Ram, there is a good demand for printed flags related to Ram temple, he added. Besides, bike stand flags to be placed on the bike, dupattas and patkas to be worn around the neck, Jai Shri Ram beads to be placed in temples and roads, caps, hand bands, are in great demand, added Parimal.

He said that that since the month of November, he has been receiving big orders not only from Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal but also from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam and even Nepal. Parimal said that the market is expected to sell goods worth more than one crore rupees ahead of the Ram temple inauguration.