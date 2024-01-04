AYODHYA POISED FOR SOLAR CITY STATUS WITH MASSIVE INFRA PUSH

Ayodhya: A grandiose plan to develop Ayodhya as a solar city has gathered steam. In accordance with Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the city, which is known as the abode of Lord Ram, is being bedecked illumination and given infrastructure push.

Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) is tasked with eliminating dependence on electricity. New experiments are being done one after the other. In this series, the solar tree plants being installed in the parks.

52 places selected

Under the initiative, major intersections, routes, ghats of Ayodhya and solar trees are being planted in the parks. At present, one kilowatt solar trees have been installed in 34 parks and two and a half kilowatt solar trees have been installed in eight parks. Apart from this, work is going on at a rapid pace at six locations of one kilowatt and 10 locations of two and a half kilowatts. Efforts are underway to illuminate the parks of Ayodhya with solar energy. At present 52 places in the city have been selected.

Solar trees installed at 8 places