Ayodhya poised for solar city status with massive infra push
Published: 2 hours ago
Ayodhya: A grandiose plan to develop Ayodhya as a solar city has gathered steam. In accordance with Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the city, which is known as the abode of Lord Ram, is being bedecked illumination and given infrastructure push.
Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) is tasked with eliminating dependence on electricity. New experiments are being done one after the other. In this series, the solar tree plants being installed in the parks.
52 places selected
Under the initiative, major intersections, routes, ghats of Ayodhya and solar trees are being planted in the parks. At present, one kilowatt solar trees have been installed in 34 parks and two and a half kilowatt solar trees have been installed in eight parks. Apart from this, work is going on at a rapid pace at six locations of one kilowatt and 10 locations of two and a half kilowatts. Efforts are underway to illuminate the parks of Ayodhya with solar energy. At present 52 places in the city have been selected.
Solar trees installed at 8 places
UPNEDA Project Officer Praveen Nath Pandey said that it was proposed to plant solar trees at 52 places. Of these, solar trees of one kilo watt capacity have been installed in 34 parks. Work is underway at the remaining six locations. The remaining work is being done rapidly. Apart from this, there are plans to enrich 18 other places. Two and a half kilowatt solar trees are being installed here. These have been installed at eight places. Work is underway on the remaining. Solar tree plants are being used to enhance the beauty of the parks. There will be solar plants in its upper part and light will come from the lower part of the tree's leaves. It will have five to six lights. As the evening approaches, the park will automatically be illuminated with lights. He said the price of one kilowatt solar tree light is approximately Rs 2 lakh 82 thousand.