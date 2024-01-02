108 FOOT LONG INCENSE STICK SENT TO AYODHYA AHEAD OF RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION

Mahisagar (Gujarat): A 108-foot-long incense stick has been sent by the devotees of Gujarat to Ram Temple in Ayodhya by road. The incense stick was made of cow dung, cow ghee, Devdar tree wood and other materials of Indian significance. A long truck was arranged to transport the incense stick.

As soon as the stick reached Lunawada, the devotees accorded a grand welcome with drums. Thousands of devotees arrived to see this incense stick. The devotees raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, which will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. Furthermore, Amrit Mahotsav will be conducted in Ayodhya from January 14 to 22.