Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths, belonging to a particular community in a hotel in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the victim has alleged that she was also forcibly fed beef. "A girl living in the jurisdiction of the Prem Nagar police station had lent Rs 30,000 to her friend. On September 1, the victim was called by her friend to a hotel near the Cellulite area under the Baradari police station on the pretext of returning the money," he said.

He further said that the victim's friend Shifta and her two acquaintances forcibly fed her beef inside a hotel room. Later they gave her an intoxicating cold drink. "After the victim became unconscious, she was gang-raped by the two youth identified as Shoiab and Nadeem. The Shifta made an obscene video and threatened to make it viral. The trio also demanded Rs 50,000 from her. Out of fear, the victim did not narrate her ordeal," the police official added.

He said that the incident came to light after Shiftat sent the obscene video to the victim's fiance. "After which, the fiance gave a complaint to the Baradari police station on September 3.

Bareily Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway. He added all three accused had been arrested and were produced in local court.

Police also said that the youth, who gang-raped the victim, were college students.

