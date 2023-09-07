Aluva(Kerala): An eight-year-old daughter of a migrant couple was allegedly abducted and raped in Aluva in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident unfolded when a neighbour heard the child's cries and witnessed the accused physically assaulting the girl before abducting her. Immediately, the neighbour alerted others in the vicinity, and all the people then started searching for the child. After some time, the neighbours succeeded in recovering the child. The mother, unaware of her daughter's abduction, was stunned when the locals returned home with the traumatized girl.

The young victim was rushed to Kalamassery Hospital after she was seriously injured. Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar, said, "The suspect has been identified, and CCTV footage of the assailant has been secured, as he is believed to be a resident of the same area. The police have initiated a search operation against him and an arrest is expected imminently."

This case is reminiscent of a similar crime that occurred just two months ago in Aluva in which a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The charge sheet, spanning 645 pages, was filed against the accused, Asfaq Alamin from Bihar in the Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court (Atrocities Against Women and Children).

A total of 99 witnesses were cited in the chargesheet, which also includes material evidence such as clothing, footwear, and essential documents. Notably, two special investigation teams were dispatched to Bihar and Delhi to gather critical information related to the accused, as documented within the charge sheet. While the legal proceedings for the previous case are still ongoing, Aluva has witnessed yet another traumatic incident.

