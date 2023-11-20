UTTAR PRADESH REVENUE OFFICER ALLEGES SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY HER COLLEAGUE IN BASTI ACCUSED AT LARGE

Basti: A female Naib Tehsildar has accused her colleague of attempt to rape with police yet to arrest the accused. The woman has released a video over the matter and appealed chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene in the matter and ensure that justice prevails in the case by arresting the accused officer. According to the woman Naib Tehsildar, a PCS officer of the 2020 batch and posted at Sadar Tehsil in Basti district, the accused identified as Ghanshyam Shukla, also posted at the same Sadar Tehsil, barged inside her room on the night of Diwali recently and attempted to rape her.

Two days later, when the woman officer gave a written complaint to the police station to register a case, the police tried to suppress the matter, she alleged. But, as soon as the incident came to light in the media, the police had to register an FIR, added the woman. With the police yet to arrest the accused, the woman officer has now released a video appeal asking Uttar Pradesh chief minister for his intervention in the case.

The female officer demanded that the accused be arrested immediately. The woman Naib Tehsildar said that her own fellow officer misbehaved with her and now she has to make rounds of top officers for justice. Sources said that Naib Tehsildar Ghanshyam Shukla and the woman Naib Tehsildar worked together in the same tehsil with their residences also being next to each other.

According to sources, both of them used to chat often on WhatsApp which culminated in the ugly incident on the night of Diwali this year. Police sources say that the mobile location of the accused officer is being traced. Meanwhile, BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh has targeted the local administration over the incident and the delay in the arrest of the Naib Tehsildar's arrest.