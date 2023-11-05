HARYANA POLICE ARREST PRINCIPAL FOR SEXUALLY HARASSING MORE THAN 50 GIRLS

Chandigarh: A principal in Haryana sexually harassed many girls in a government school in the Jind district. Unable to bear the torture the girls finally complained to the higher authorities. It is reported that letters have been written to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Commission for Women in that regard. The police registered a case against him based on the complaints.

Later, the police arrested him, who had been absconding for five days. The case is being investigated with a special team. According to complaints, the police suspect that the principal sexually assaulted more than 50 girls. The students of a government school in the district complained to the Haryana Women's Commission that their principal was sexually harassing them. Chairperson of Women's Commission Renu Bhatia stated that 60 complaints have been received. Out of this, 50 girls were sexually abused by the accused and 10 others were aware of his activities.