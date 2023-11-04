Karnataka: School teacher held for sexually assaulting minor student
Published: 1 hours ago
Davanagere (Karnataka): The Davanagere police have arrested a school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student. The accused teacher has been arrested under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to police sources. The incident came to light when the girl was taken to the hospital after she complained of abdominal pain.
Police officials said that they got a complaint that a minor girl was sexually assaulted by her teacher in Davanagere district after which they picked up the accused teacher and sent him to jail. Sources said that almost one week after the incident, the victim complained of abdominal pain for which she was taken to the hospital.
While examining the victim, the doctors found out that she was sexually assaulted. Upon questioning, the minor revealed that she was assaulted by her teacher. The parents and the doctors informed the local police about the incident and the teacher was arrested, sources added.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Police Inspector Noor Ahmed said, "We got a complaint that a minor girl was sexually assaulted by her teacher and she was undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital. According to the statement given by the victim, the incident took place almost one week before but it came to light after she complained of stomach ache and was taken to the doctors."
Noor Ahmed further said, "The accused teacher has been arrested under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following an FIR registered by the parents of the victim. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and further investigation is on."