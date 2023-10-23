UTTAR PRADESH MAN SET ON FIRE BY WOMAN IN RAE BARELI CRITICAL

Rae Bareli: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly set a man on fire for merely asking her about his missing wife in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Anil Pandey while the accused has been identified as Reema Pandey. According to the victim Anil Pandey, the accused woman Reema Pandey, who is working as an official in the local court living in the neighborhood set him on fire by pouring petrol.

Anil said that his wife has been missing for three days. He said that on Monday morning, when he went to his wife's house to inquire about her whereabouts, Reema Pandey sprinkled petrol and set him on fire. When locals saw smoke emanating from the door of the house, people nearby rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire by pouring water and took Anil to the district hospital.

At the hospital, when the condition of the young man became critical, he was referred to Lucknow Trauma Center. Police reached the spot after getting information and started investigation. Dr. Anurag Shukla, doctor of the district hospital, said that the young man was brought by his family members in a burnt state.

Anil Pandey has been seriously burnt and he is being treated for the burn injuries, the doctor said. The matter pertains to the government colony under the city Kotwali area. In another incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old man and his son's mother-in-law died allegedly by committing suicide in Hardoi district of the state.