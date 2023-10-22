Hardoi (UP): A 40-year-old man and his son's mother-in-law died on Sunday after they jumped before a train in this district as their family members were opposed to their alleged affair, police said.

According to police, the two were having an affair and had even eloped last month but returned after a few days. The duo took the extreme step as they were hurt by the opposition they faced from their family members because of the alleged affair, police said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and the matter is being probed, they added.