UTTAR PRADESH MAN GETS LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR RAPING MINOR BURNING HER TO DEATH

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Tuesday for raping a minor girl and then burning her to death four years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the man after convicting him of the offences. Special Judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Muhammad Ahmed convicted the man of the offences and sentenced him to life in prison.

Prosecution advocate Dharmendra Kumar Uttam said, "On December 14, 2019, the victim, a resident of Hussainganj was alone in her house. Seeing that she was alone, her neighbour Mewalal raped her. When the girl protested and said that she would complain about the incident to her family members, Mewalal poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze."

Advocate Dharmendra Kumar Uttam further said, "The girl was seriously injured in this incident and was taken to Kanpur for treatment. The police recorded her statement at the hospital. The victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment." Based on the statement given by the victim and the investigation carried out by the police teams, the POCSO court sentenced the man to life in prison.

Expressing satisfaction over the court's decision, the family members of the victim said that their daughter got justice after four years. They said that the soul of their daughter got peace only after the man got punished for his sins.

Also read: West Bengal: Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Chandannagar four years ago

Also read: MP: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for printing, circulating fake currency notes