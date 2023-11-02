UTTAR PRADESH GOVT TO INTRODUCE BOATS IN YAMUNA RIVER TO ATTRACT TOURISTS VISITING TAJ MAHAL

Agra: In a bid to bring the derailed tourism business of Agra back on track, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning introduce boats in the Yamuna river to attract tourists visiting the Taj Mahal, official sources said. It is learnt that the Agra Development Authority (ADA) is planning to introduce boats in Yamuna river and to allow tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Taj from a different angle and increase the thrill of tourists in Agra.

According to Agra Divisional Commissioner and ADA officials, if everything goes well, then from the new year onwards, tourists will be able to enjoy boat rides in Yamuna and also witness a more beautiful view of the Taj. Tourists will also be able to see the Taj by crossing Yamuna by boat and reaching Mehtab Bagh and Taj View Point located on the other side of Yamuna in a short time.

Agra Divisional Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari has been continuously holding meetings with officials and tourism stakeholders to promote tourism in Agra. The Divisional Commissioner has instructed ADA officers to make proposals to attract domestic and foreign tourists as well as to add new excitement to Agra.