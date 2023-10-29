TOURISTS FLOCK TO ENJOY CHAMKI ON TAJ MAHAL ON SHARAD PURNIMA DESPITE LUNAR ECLIPSE

Agra: Hundreds of foreign and domestic tourists flocked at Agra on Saturday night to view the iconic Taj Mahal under the moonlight on Sharad Purnima. Every years, tourists throng here to take a glimpse of the moonlight view of the Taj Mahal.

Tourists gathered at Shilpgram and Mehtab Bagh at late evening to view the Taj in the full moonlight. They enjoyed the sight from the Taj View Point on the banks of Yamuna in Mehtab Bagh. Taj Mahal, the symbol of love, shines the brightest in the moonlight on Sharad Purnima, tourists told ETV Bharat. Though the brightness of the moon was slightly dimmer this time due to Lunar Eclipse, the craze among tourists to view the Taj remained high as usual.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made an advance booking to see 'Chamki' on the Taj Mahal as tourists from across the world come to Agra on Sharad Purnima. All 400 tickets to view the Taj Mahal were booked in advance. This time, tourists came from London and many other foreign countries along with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dehradun and other cities.

Senior tourist guide Shamshuddin explained that when the moonlight falls on the white marble of the monument, the semi-precious and precious stones studded on its facade catches the light and displays an amazing view of flickering light. This is known as 'Chamki' and one gets to see this only five days a year. Both the domestic and foreign tourists wait for Sharad Purnima to view 'Chamki' on Taj Mahal.

The Housing Development Authority in Agra has set up a Taj View Point at Mehtab Bagh on Yamuna banks wherein tourists can view the Taj Mahal during the day and moonlit night. The ticket to see Taj Mahal under the moonlight from Taj View Point is comparatively cheaper.

Amrita, a tourist from Delhi said she had made preparations to see the Taj Mahal in the moonlight and reached Agra with her family. "An excellent view of the Taj Mahal can be seen from the banks of Yamuna on a moonlit night. Seeing the Taj Mahal on the night of Sharad Purnima is a mesmerising experience," she said.

Another tourist, Nilesh Kumar from Bihar, said it was for the first time that he has come to see Taj Mahal in full moonlight. The monument is looking very beautiful and people should definitely see Taj Mahal at night once, he said.

