CASE REGISTERED AGAINST UNLICENSED GUIDE WHO SHOWED TAJ MAHAL TO US NAVY SECRETARY

Agra: Following an uproar over an unlicensed guide, who showed the Taj Mahal in Agra to the US Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro, a case has been registered against the accused after 11 months of investigation, the police said. The accused has been identified as Asad Alam Khan.

According to the police, America's Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro visited the Taj Mahal on November 19, 2022. He was welcomed by the then Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neeraj Sharma in Shilpgram. Under the VVIP protocol, SDM Neeraj Sharma had arranged for a senior English-speaking guide to take the US Navy Secretary to the Taj Mahal.

An army official chose Asad Alam Khan as the guide. After the photos and videos of the tour of the Navy officer with the guide went viral, it triggered unrest in the Tourism Department. The department then started an investigation into the incident. SDM Neeraj Sharma called Asad Alam Khan for questioning and handed him over to the Tajganj police station

During the investigation, it was confirmed that the guide had a fake licence. The licence had a fake signature and seal of the Joint Director of Tourism Department Avinash Chandra Mishra.

Meanwhile, Tourist Guide Welfare Association President Deepak Daan then wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this incident and said that the matter of taking the US Navy Secretary by fake guide is very serious. Strict action should be taken in this matter. A case has been registered against the accused after a thorough investigation.