Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The UP State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered a doctor and a nursing home owner to pay a hefty fine of Rs 1.27 crore for causing the the death of a young man by performing a wrong operation.

The complaint, filed by Fatehpur resident Gyan Dev Shukla, alleged that his son, Shivam Shukla, who was suffering from gall bladder disease, underwent treatment at Lohia Hospital. Dr. Arun Srivastava, the surgeon, conducted several tests and proposed an operation. Despite the hospital’s capability for a telescopic procedure, Dr. Arun advised surgery at a nearby private nursing home.

On July 20, 2015, the victim was admitted to the nursing home where he underwent an operation for which a fee of ₹40,000 was charged. However, Shivam's condition deteriorated post-operation, prompting Dr. Arun to transfer him back to Lohia Hospital where the victim passed away during treatment.