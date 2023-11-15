New Delhi: Four people, including a fake doctor, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the surgery of a 45-year-old man who died in a clinic in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Police said Mahendra, a former technician, had allegedly procured a forged MBBS degree and was working at the clinic in Greater Kailash-1. Mahendra, along with the owner of the clinic and two other staff members who also claimed to possess MBBS degrees, has been arrested. "Their certificates are being verified," a police officer said, adding that the four people were arrested after they were found to be involved in the surgery of a patient who was admitted due to some minor medical issue.

The attendants of the patient had alleged that the accused had performed the surgery. Sources said police had received more than a dozen complaints from various people regarding patients subjected to wrong treatment by the doctors at the clinic

Local sources said that after a death occurred about a week ago, the patient's family created an uproar in the medical centre. Thereafter, the police arrested four people including the operator of the medical centre. A police officer said that a week ago, information was received about a ruckus in the medical centre in Greater Kailash.

SHO Greater Kailash reached the spot with his team. The people creating the ruckus said that their kin had died after a minor illness. Subsequently, the police took the complaint of the family members and started investigating the matter.

A preliminary probe revealed that many similar complaints had already been received against the clinic. The police formed a team and started investigating the case. On Tuesday evening, the police arrested Mahendra and the operators of the medical centre, Dr Neeraj Aggarwal, Dr Puja Aggarwal and Dr Jaipreet.

Apart from the latest case, police came to know that a similar incident had occurred in 2022 when a woman was admitted to the hospital after labour pain. Mahendra was called to the hospital for on-call surgery. The woman died after delivery.