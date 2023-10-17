Moradabad: The health department has raided the hospital of a fake doctor who pretended to treat people through social media and sealed it while 33 samples of Allopathic, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines have been seized for testing.

Abdullah Pathan, who used to make tall claims of his success by posting pictures of his patients, is said to be absconding ever since the news of the raid surfaced. A joint team of health department, drug department and Ayurveda department raided Pathan's hospital in Kundarki area in Moradabad on Monday. Further action will be taken after the report of the test lab is prepared, officials said.

According to officials, Pathan reportedly charged Rs 5,000 to 50,000 from patients on the pretext of treating ailments related to kidney, liver and sexual diseases. He became famous on social media due to his videos and participated at WWE competition. After winning it, he also went on a date with actress Sunny Leone. On his YouTube channel, Pathan claimed to cure all diseases along with giving tips on enhancing masculine power.

Earlier, the health department filed FIRs against Pathan 44 times but, he managed to escape. It has now been alleged that Pathan was running his hospital without any registration. During the raid, many medicines of Ayurveda, Allopathic and Homeopathic were found but, those did not have names of any company. All the 33 samples of medicines were seized and sent for testing, officials said.

Sources said patients used to come to Pathan from across the country. Whenever a patient came for treatment, he was issued a prescription after payment of of Rs 200 and then according to the disease, medicines ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 50000 were given to him. People also ordered the medicines online. A patient said that when he ordered the medicine online, he was told that his money would be refunded if he was not cured. When he asked his money back after failing to get any relief after taking the medicine, he was refused a refund.

Pathan made videos of patients and uploaded those on social media. In some of the videos he even told how to have sex. The health department officials swung into action after watching one such video on Pathan's YouTube channel.