UP COUPLE HELD FOR FORCED RELIGIOUS CONVERSION

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): A couple has been arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to undergo religious conversion in Aurahi village here district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Sant Kabir Nagar) Satyjeet Gupta said Jose and his wife Elma, both residents of Kerala, were arrested on Monday after a complaint was filed against them by Nirmala Nishad the same day.

In her complaint, Nishad alleged that every Sunday, a prayer was held in her village in which speakers talked about Christianity. Nishad's child has been missing for the past three years, so she had gone to attend the prayer, in which the speakers said that if she decided to forgo Hinduism, then her child would come back, she alleged.