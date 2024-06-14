Vegetable Prices Skyrocket in Hyderabad: Consumers Struggle as Shortages Bite

Hyderabad: The vegetable prices have skyrocketed here. Earlier, up to 8,000 quintals of onions were used to reach Hyderabad city daily. It was available at fixed prices of Rs.20 per kg for six months.

However, there has been a surge in price of onions. Marketing officials say that prices are increasing as only 5,000 to 6,000 quintals are coming. They say that if the required quantity of goods is available, people can get onions at Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg.

Generally, vegetable prices increase in summer. When the rainy season starts, it decreases again. But, this time the situation is different. Their prices are under control in summer. After the onset of the rainy season, within a fortnight prices increased.

Prices in open markets are 30% to 60% higher than prices in farmers markets. On May 20, the price of onion was Rs.20 per kg. Now it has reached Rs.40. While tomato was Rs.25 in early June, it has now reached Rs.50 per kg. Eggplant is Rs 40 per kg and green chilli Rs 80 per kg. The prices of beans, carrots, beetroot, capsicum, zucchini, bitter gourd, mint, coriander, and other greens have doubled.

The population of Telangana requires 38.54 lakh tonnes of vegetables every year. At present only 19.54 lakh tonnes are being produced. All types of crops are grown in more than 1.30 crore acres in Telangana, out of which vegetable crops are limited to 3.11 lakh acres. Due to this, Telangana has to depend on other states for about 19 lakh tonnes of yields.

This summer local vegetable production has reduced by up to 20%. The traders imported large quantities from other states to meet the demand. The prices remained under control until May. The problems started when the rains started in the first week of this month. While bringing vegetables from other states, they get wet due to rains and rot very quickly and so traders have reduced imports.

The population of Hyderabad metropolis needs about 3,300 tons of vegetables every day. Only 2,800 tonnes are coming to all wholesale markets during the week.

''Vegetable crops were planted under wells and boreholes in Telangana less than a month ago. At the end of this month, some yield can be obtained from them. As usual, the cultivation of monsoon season crops has also started. The yields of these are likely to come in July and August. The prices of the products will come down in the markets'', marketing officials said.

Ch. Ramu, a consumer, Miyapur, said, "We are burdened by the increase in vegetable prices. The government should implement a proper control plan. Reserves should be made available in anticipation of price increases''.

Anjamma, vegetable seller, Monda Market, said, ''Vegetable prices have increased and we are also suffering losses. No one is buying beans and carrots. As a result, they are rotting."