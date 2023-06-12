Hathras Uttar Pradesh Two youths gangraped a minor girl and made a video in the Mursan area of the Hathras district Uttar Pradesh After this the accused started blackmailing the teenager with the video The incident which took place on the night of 9th May surfaced belatedly The relatives gave a complaint to the police on Saturday night The police have registered a case and arrested both the accused who belong to another communityAdditional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said that according to the complaint made by the victim s family members the 15yearold girl was standing on the station road on the night of May 9 to go to her maternal grandmother s place During this two youths from the neighbourhood dragged her behind the brick kiln There they gangraped her and also made a video of thisLater the accused threatened to kill the girl and her family if she told anyone about the incident After this they fled from the scene Due to the threat the victim could not muster the courage to tell anyone about the incident It is alleged that both the accused started blackmailing the girl through the video Distressed by this the teenager informed the family members about the entire incidentAlso Read Bihar Minor girl gangraped forced to drink pesticide slips into comaAs the matter was related to two communities the local people also started raising their voices over the issue Late Saturday evening the family members gave a complaint at the Mursan police station On the basis of this the police have registered a case against the accused and arrested them