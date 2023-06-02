Minor girl gangraped, made to drink insecticide at Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali: In Bihar's Vaishali, once again the gang rape of a minor girl had shaken the residents. Five boys are found involved in this heinous act which took place under the Baligaon police limits. The miscreants forcibly took the 15-year-old victim to a nearby mango orchard, molested her in turns, made her drink pesticide and then fled the scene. After the matter came to light, the police started investigating.

They made her drink insecticide with the intention of killing her so as to bury the incident. The girl somehow reached her home and told the whole thing to her grandmother and then fainted. Both the parents of the minor live in Patna, the father works as a guard. After the information, the father came to the village and informed the police about the incident.

After which the girl was brought to the hospital in an ambulance by SI Pallavi Kumari of Patepur police station, where after first aid, doctors referred her to Hajipur Sadar Hospital, seeing her critical condition. SI Pallavi Kumari said that once the girl regains consciousness, her statement will be taken about what has happened. Her guardian has said that she has been given something to drink after the offence.

The girl's mother said that like every night, she gave a phone call to her daughter at 11 pm on the fateful night as well. As the girl did not answer the phone, the mother thought she might have been asleep. But again after some time late at night that day, the mother called the girl once again when the girl answered the phone and said that something wrong was done to her. Both her parents rushed to the village from Patna. The girl lives with her grandmother.

The victim's grandmother said that the girl did not want to wake her up and alone tried to go to the bathroom at night. As soon as she opened the door, the five accused pounced on her and dragged her away, she said.