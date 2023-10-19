TELANGANA WOMAN WHO LANDED IN LUCKNOW ON JOB PROMISE GANGRAPED 3 HELD

Lucknow: A hapless woman from Telangana, who was lured by a youth with the promise of a job in Lucknow, was gang-raped by him and his two friends in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Three accused were arrested by cops on the basis of a complaint from the girl.

Earlier, the girl was called by the youth, who befriended her to the Janakipuram area of Lucknow. Jankipuram police station in-charge said that the girl had come to Lucknow from Hyderabad a few days ago.

According to the girl, her 'friend' Manish Sharma, a resident of Hyderabad, promised her a job in Lucknow. He assured her to help find a job in Lucknow. The girl fell for Manish's words and went to Lucknow from Hyderabad by flight.

According to the girl, Manish had gone to receive her at the airport. Then he took her from the airport to Hotel Star Field near his house in Jankipuram in Lucknow and asked her to stay there. Thereafter, he left.