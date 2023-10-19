Telangana woman who landed in Lucknow on job promise gangraped; 3 held
Published: 28 minutes ago
Lucknow: A hapless woman from Telangana, who was lured by a youth with the promise of a job in Lucknow, was gang-raped by him and his two friends in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Three accused were arrested by cops on the basis of a complaint from the girl.
Earlier, the girl was called by the youth, who befriended her to the Janakipuram area of Lucknow. Jankipuram police station in-charge said that the girl had come to Lucknow from Hyderabad a few days ago.
According to the girl, her 'friend' Manish Sharma, a resident of Hyderabad, promised her a job in Lucknow. He assured her to help find a job in Lucknow. The girl fell for Manish's words and went to Lucknow from Hyderabad by flight.
According to the girl, Manish had gone to receive her at the airport. Then he took her from the airport to Hotel Star Field near his house in Jankipuram in Lucknow and asked her to stay there. Thereafter, he left.
On Wednesday, Manish reached there with his two friends, Tukaram and Abhishek, and started talking to her. Their ill-gotten motive was apparent when they forcibly raped her in turn. The police station in charge said that on the complaint of the girl, a case has been registered against the three accused under 376D and the accused have been arrested.