Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): A person was booked on charges of repeated sexual assault of a minor girl leading to the victim getting pregnant. The shocking incident was reported in Eluru district in Denduluru mandal of Andhra Pradesh. The family members of the victim alleged that the accused was working as a volunteer providing assistance to people to avail of government-related schemes.

"Initially, the police were not registering the case against the accused because he was enjoying the proximity of some YSRCP leaders," alleged the family members of the victim. Accused Neelapu Sivakumar was harassing the minor girl for quite some time. Two months ago, when the victim was alone, the accused entered her house on the pretext of checking parents' Aadhaar cards and raped her. The accused raped the victim repeatedly thereafter, leading to her pregnancy.

During the holiday, the girl went to her grandparents' house where she underwent a medical examination. She was found pregnant. The family members of the girl confronted the accused to which the latter agreed to give Rs 10,000 to the victim. He also agreed to marry the victim as per the decision of panchayat members of the village. As per the decision of the panchayat members, the accused agreed to marry the girl. But he fled away.

The family members of the victim went to Special Eluru Disha police station for registration of an FIR against the accused. But no officials were present at the police station. Thereafter, they went to Denduluru police station, where the police official allegedly turned them away. The family members of the victim raised the matter before helplines such as 'Jaganannaku Chebudam', 'Spandana', and 112, and complained. Finally, a case was registered on October 5.