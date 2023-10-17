Chevella(Telangana): Two men raped a young woman who was sleeping at a bus stand in Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the 20-year-old woman, who is from Kothapet village of Keshampet mandal, got married four months ago. A week after her marriage, she had a disagreement with her husband and was staying at her parents' home. The young woman had a quarrel with her parents on Sunday and left for her sister's house in Chevella. As her elder sister was not at home, she could not go back to her parent's home and came to Chevella bus stand after getting drunk.

As there was no bus to her village, she was already intoxicated with alcohol so she slept at the bus stand. Two young men saw that she was alone. After 10 pm, they took advantage of her vulnerability and raped her.