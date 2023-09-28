PANIPAT ROBBERY GANGRAPE CASE ACCUSED ABSCONDING WEEK AFTER INCIDENT POLICE CONTINUE MANHUNT

Panipat: Despite 22 police teams comprising of 800 police personnel engaged in the search operation for a week, Police is yet to nab the accused in the horrific robbery, gangrape and murder of women in Asan Kalan village of Panipat district of Haryana last week. The huge police force is continuously engaged in tracing the culprits, but has not been able to get even a single clue.

Police personnel from Panipat, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak and Sonipat including three IPS officers are camping in the area to gather the evidence. Haryana DGP Shatrujit Kapoor is also monitoring the case. An official said that as many as 800 police personnel divided into 22 teams are continuously engaged in investigating the case.

The police have taken about 1500 people into custody and interrogated them but have not been able to find any clue. “The police teams are continuously raiding different places to arrest the culprits. The accused will be arrested as soon as possible,”Ajit Singh Shekhawat, SP Panipat said. The case relates to the alleged robbery and gangrape of women at a camp and beating of another woman in a separate incident at a fish farm at the Asan Kalan village of Panipat under the Matloda police station limits.

In the first incident, the unidentified bike-borne robbers took three couples and five children hostage. After tying the three men with a rope in a room, the robbers took the three women to another room and gang-raped them including a 2-month pregnant woman. Later the robbers decamped with Rs 13000 in cash and jewellery.