Palwal: A girl was allegedly raped by the in-charge of an ITI, where she studied, in collusion with another of his associate, who had kept threatening her to harm academically if she did not give in to their demands. The victim was allegedly underwent the trauma of getting intimidation and being raped for consecutive five years during which she was forced to go for abortion.

The incident came to light in Palwal district of Haryana. In the FIR, the victim has accused Neeraj of raping her along with Ajay for five years. According the complaint, Neeraj who had earlier been spurned by the girl despite his advances on her, continued his attempt. He has also been accused of using undue influence in the examination process and resultantly the girl failed in one of subjects. He then threatened to harm her academically if she did not agree to give in to his advances.

Camp police station in-charge Satyanarayan said accused also filmed obscene videos of the girl and threatened to make it viral. In this process, she became pregnant five times and the accused allegedly got her aborted repeatedly.

Whe the girl requested the accused to delete obsecene videos, he demanded money from her. Not only this, the accused also withdrew Rs 4.80 lakh from the victim's account by threatening to make videos viral.

The police official said Neeraj called the girl to Ajay's house, where they gave her intoxicant-laden cold drink which she drank and fainted.

Both took her to a farm house and raped her besides filming obscene videos. When the victim regained consciousness, she could not understand anything. Neeraj threatened her that if she told anyone about this, he would make the video viral on social media. The victim remained silent due to fear of defamation.

The victim became pregnant and the accused got her aborted. In one of pregnancy periods, ultrasound revealed that the victim was carrying a three and a half month old child. The accused with the help of his parents and other associates, got her aborted.

After her abortion, she was kept in Oyo Hotel for five days and then sent home. When she asked the accused to delete her obscene video, he threatened to kill her. He also warmed her against lodging a complaint with the police.