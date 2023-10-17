UP 19 YEAR OLD GANGRAPED OVER PRETEXT OF MARRIAGE IN MIRZAPUR

Mirzapur: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a youth, who befriended her via a 'wrong number' phone call, and his three friends in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. Following her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the youth was taken into custody for questioning.

According to the police, the girl from a village in Jigna police station area said she accidentally dialed a wrong number a month ago. The accused called her back and they started sending messages and talking to each other. They befriended each other and used to speak for long hours on the phone.

On October 12, the accused called the girl near a garden in his village on the pretext of marriage. When the girl arrived, she saw that the youth was present there along with three of his friends. The four allegedly raped her in turns and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

After returning home, the victim informed her family members about the matter. Later, she went to Jigna police station and filed a complaint against four accused. A case was registered on the basis of her complaint. Police have detained one accused and is currently interrogating him.

Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said that the girl had lodged a complaint in this regard on October 16. "In her complaint, the girl alleged that she was gangraped by a youth and his three friends. The accused youth has been taken into custody and the victim's medical examination has been done. We will take necessary legal action following investigation," Singh said.