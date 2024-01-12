Agra: In a heartwarming story reported from Uttar Pradesh, an elderly woman from Scotland traveled all the way to Agra to meet a young man whom he considers as her son. Julie Bentley, 65 from Scotland reached 24-year-old Bhanu Pratap's house in Runkata on Agra Delhi Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday to a grand welcome from Bhanu Pratap and his family.

Julie Bentley considers Bhanu Pratap as her son. Pratap works as an anchor in an Event Management Company and the two were were introduced in an online interaction. Julie will stay at her Bhanu Pratap's house for six days and learn about Indian culture. Bhanu and Julie met for the first time about a year ago during a wedding ceremony at Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

While Bhanu Pratap was attending the wedding, Julie Bentley had come to visit Keoladeo Ghana Bird Sanctuary in Bharatpur. When Julie came across the ceremony and the rich Indian culture, she was extremely impressed. That is when Julie Bentley and Bhanu Pratap met for the first time. At the ceremony they took each other's mobile numbers and have been in touch ever since.

Bhanu Pratap said that while being in touch with Julie online, they developed a mother-son relationship as Julie Bentley has no children while her husband has also passed away. “That's why she accepted me as her son. I also consider her as my mother. She takes care of me like a mother. Now we are mother and son,” Bhanu Pratap said.

Julie too said that she considers Bhanu Pratap as her son. “I have come to Agra (India) to meet my son. Everyone welcomed me by playing drums which is a matter of great pleasure for me. I too happily danced with the villagers on the drums. I will stay here at Bhanu's house in Runkata for six days, visit religious places and learn about Indian culture,” she said.