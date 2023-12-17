New Delhi/Greater Noida: Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan, has not yet received Indian citizenship. Seema's lawyer Advocate AP Singh told reporters on Sunday about filing a petition in the International Court of Justice regarding her citizenship. Presently Seema is living in Sachin Meena's house in Rabupura.

Advocate AP Singh said an appeal was filed with the President of India for Seema's citizenship. "That appeal was sent from the President's Office to the Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA). After inquiring several times with the MHA, the officials said that till now no information has been provided by Pakistan on this matter. Even after sending reminders several times, the Pakistan government is not serious about this issue," claimed AP Singh.

He alleged that the Government of Pakistan is continuously creating obstacles in the regard. Her lawyer also claimed that Seema Haider's ex-husband Ghulam is continuously complaining with the Pakistani government. "In such a situation, we will now file a petition in the International Court of Justice," he added.

Meanwhile, Seema Meena said she had come from Pakistan of her will. She also dubbed the issues raised by Ghulam Haider as "meaningless". "I am very happy to stay in India and I want to visit temples including Vaishnav Devi (in Jammu)," she quipped.