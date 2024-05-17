ETV Bharat / bharat

'Political Tourists' to Have No Impact on Odisha People: Patnaik on Visit of BJP CMs, Ministers

author img

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday denounced the campaign speeches by his counterparts from other states and union ministers terming them as "derogatory and abusive", and claimed that those "political tourists" have no impact on people of his state.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik(IANS Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the campaign speeches of union ministers and other state counterparts, calling them "derogatory and abusive" and asserting that the people of his state are unaffected by these "political tourists".

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday denounced the campaign speeches by his counterparts from other states and union ministers terming them as "derogatory and abusive", and claimed that those "political tourists" have no impact on people of his state. In the last few days, a number of BJP CMs and union ministers campaigned in the state, and altogether 14 rallies were addressed by them on Friday at various places across the state.

"Some chief ministers and union ministers come as political tourists only at the time of elections and then they disappear," Patnaik told PTI Videos. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief claimed that the speeches of those political leaders and ministers have no effect on the people of Odisha at all.

"And it's most unfortunate that many of them use derogatory and abusive language. I never believe in doing that and the people in our state don't appreciate such language," Patnaik asserted. During the last few days, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and at least eight union ministers along with several senior BJP leaders have campaigned in Odisha, where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are taking place together.

On Friday, four rallies are being addressed by Sarma, three each by Sai and Sharma, two by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and one each by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav. BJP MP Hema Malini is also speaking at three rallies during the day.

TAGGED:

NAVEEN PATNAIKODISHAPOLITICAL TOURISTSNAVEEN PATNAIK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.