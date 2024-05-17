People of UP's Bijnor Express Concern over Construction of Boundary Walls along Railway Lines

New Delhi: Farmers and residents of the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh expressed their concern over the construction of boundary walls around the railway tracks and demanded a parallel road to connect nearby railway gates to establish connectivity with either side of the people. They will conduct a feasibility check before taking any decision, railway officials said on Friday.

Expressing the concern over connectivity issues of both sides, Birender Singh Bant, District Youth president, BKU, Bijnor, told ETV Bharat, “We are concerned about connectivity of both sides of the people after the construction of boundary walls around the railway track. Regarding this issue, we have already written a letter to railways and demanded for connectivity with the gates.”

“It is good that boundary walls are being constructed along railway tracks, but railways should provide a proper passage to cross the emergency service vehicles, medical and fire so that during any untoward incident these vehicles can easily reach at the spot on time,” Birender Singh Bant said.

Pertinently, a senior railway official said that the Indian Railways has initiated to construct boundary walls along the tracks in high speed train routes to prevent trespassing and entering cattle on track in view of safety of the trains. Regarding this matter, inhabitants held a meeting with railway officials and raised their concerns.

Randhir Singh, a resident of the area, said, “At present, we have direct connectivity with both sides. People go to the other side easily for their important work and children for schools, but once the boundary wall is constructed, people have to take around 3-4 km detour to reach railway gate to cross rail track from both ends, Ambedkar Colony and Samipur sides.”

“If railways construct a parallel road to reach the railway gate, it will be better for all the people,” he added. Explaining his plight, Sachin Haldia, a resident, said, “Inhabitants met railway officials and asked them to provide a suitable passage to cross the track for people of Ambedkar Colony in Samipur. After boundary wall construction, people have to take 3-4 km to cross the rail track to reach their place.”

When contacted RK Singh, DRM Moradabad, Railways, said, “The area people expressed their concerns. Hence, a feasibility check is being conducted by the railways. We will do the work as per railway norms.” “Railway has provided proper foot over bridges and gates to cross the track. If any person wants to cross the track safely, he/she can use FOB or railway gate,” said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway.

